Georgia football’s 2017 recruiting class, which was the No. 3-ranked recruiting class in the nation per 247Sports, entered with elevated expectations.
Most were met, aside from the elusive national championship. The class won three SEC East titles, the 2017 SEC championship, the 2018 Rose Bowl and the 2020 Sugar Bowl. And on Saturday, many, and maybe all, from the class will play their final game at Sanford Stadium as the Bulldogs host winless Vanderbilt on senior day.
“It's been amazing,” said senior defensive lineman Malik Herring during Tuesday’s virtual press conference. “I feel like I just got here and [senior day] just came so fast. So I'm really trying to soak it all in.”
Herring is one of three seniors, along with offensive lineman Ben Cleveland and tight end Tre’ McKitty, to have already accepted an invite to the Senior Bowl, which could serve as a hint that this will be their final home game as a Bulldog.
But for many, it’s unclear whether Saturday will be the final home game of their respective Georgia careers. As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the NCAA gifted all senior fall sport athletes the option to return next year. They won’t count against the current scholarship limit set at 85, so it’ll be essentially a bonus player for each that decides to return.
Wide receiver Demetris Robertson remains undecided, although he said that he’s taking part in Saturday’s senior day activities.
“2020 has so many things that come with it,” Robertson said during Monday’s virtual press conference. “You can’t shut any door. You just have to weigh every opportunity [and] every possibility.”
There are 14 seniors and two graduate transfers on Georgia's roster. During a typical senior day, players’ families would be allowed to walk onto Dooley Field alongside them, but this year will only involve players and coaches.
While a fourth SEC East title is unlikely — No. 6 Florida would need to lose to both Tennessee and LSU, and Georgia would need to win against Vanderbilt and Missouri — one opportunity for this senior class to cement its legacy is still attainable.
Georgia’s senior class currently has 42 wins since arriving in Athens, which is two fewer than the record 44 games won by the 2016 recruiting class. The Bulldogs would need to win against Vanderbilt, play and defeat Missouri and then win their bowl game.
It’s a feat the seniors are hoping to add to their list of accomplishments.
“It’s special,” said senior linebacker Monty Rice during Tuesday’s virtual press conference. “You want to win every game regardless of who it is. We want to win as many as possible, and if we're able to achieve that, then it'll be great. It'll be something that I'll come back years later and be like, ‘We did that. The senior class, me, Malik and Richard, all those guys. We were able to get that done.’”
Georgia doesn’t know whether its game against Missouri will be rescheduled. Head coach Kirby Smart said during Tuesday’s virtual press conference that he’s hoping the Bulldogs would play the Tigers on Nov. 12, but Missouri also has to make up its postponed game against Mississippi State.
Yet what’s directly ahead is Vanderbilt, with seniors playing between the hedges for the final time.
“The bond here is just really strong,” Herring said. “It’s a brotherhood, and you really don’t want to leave a brotherhood.”
Commented