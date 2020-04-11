Todd Monken, Georgia’s third offensive coordinator in three seasons, has seen his new job grow more difficult as the weeks have progressed this offseason.
50% of the Bulldogs’ offensive production from the 2019-20 season is returning, which ranks No. 99 out of all Power Five programs, according to ESPN’s returning production measurement. It’s the lowest percentage of returning production on offense or defense in the Kirby Smart era.
Like every other program in the college football landscape, Georgia has spent the last couple of weeks making the transition from on-field spring practices to online-only instruction. Typically, April is when coaches begin to get a sense of the talent they have for the upcoming season. Due to COVID-19, this year has been an exception.
Georgia’s defense returns 80% of its 2019-20 production, putting it in a much better situation for the upcoming season. What will come with that experience remains to be seen, but returning so much from the top-ranked defense in points per game allowed is a good position to be in.
Excessive turnover isn’t one problem that only Georgia has to overcome. Others in the SEC will handle their fair share as well — most notably, Alabama, Florida and Auburn, teams the Bulldogs are set to face this season.
Here’s how the Bulldogs compare with, arguably, their top three opponents on the 2020 schedule.
Alabama
Georgia and Alabama will play each other in the regular season for the first time since the Crimson Tide trounced the Bulldogs 38-10 in Athens on Oct. 3, 2015. The storyline for this year’s Sept. 19 matchup will likely be around the quarterbacks, as both teams replace multi-year starters in Georgia’s Jake Fromm and Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa.
Reasonably, neither team has named a starting quarterback yet. However, graduate transfer Jamie Newman is the favorite to earn the job for Georgia, while Alabama faces real uncertainty. Alabama’s Mac Jones, five-star recruit Bryce Young and Tua Tagovailoa’s brother Taulia Tagovailoa are all vying for the position, with each having a real chance to earn their way onto the field.
Another position to keep an eye on is inside linebacker. Georgia lost Tae Crowder, who started all 14 games last season, and Alabama gained Dylan Moses, who sat out all last season due to a torn ACL suffered in late August. Moses was a second-team All-American in the 2018-19 season after leading the Crimson Tide with 86 tackles that included 10 tackles for loss.
Florida
The Gators are coming off back-to-back New Year’s Six bowl victories — something Georgia can’t boast. However, neither can claim a returning starting running back, as Georgia lost D’Andre Swift and Florida parted with Lamical Perine.
Swift is a projected first-round pick in this year’s NFL draft, while Perine is likely to be a mid-round selection. Although Swift and Perine are talented, their absences may not be detrimental. Florida wasn’t much of a rushing team to begin with, and Georgia is replacing Swift with Zamir White and James Cook.
Both will also have to replace All-SEC selections in the secondary. Georgia seeks to replace J.R. Reed, and Florida will do the same for C.J. Henderson.
Auburn
As mentioned before, Georgia will restore most of its defensive unit from last season. Auburn, on the other hand, will not.
The Tigers will be without All-American and All-SEC defensive tackles Derrick Brown and Marlon Davidson. While those are two devastating losses in the first level of defense, losing four starters in the secondary may be the bigger issue for the Tigers.
On the offensive side, the tight end position remains to be a mystery for both teams. Georgia may have the upper hand when it comes to talent, as it can claim five-star recruit Darnell Washington and Florida State graduate transfer Tre’ McKitty, but Auburn’s group of tight ends owns the most experience. Auburn’s John Samuel Shenker has had limited production. Shenker finished last season with just three receptions for 21 receiving yards.
