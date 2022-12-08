Georgia football sits at 13-0 this season after winning the SEC championship 50-30 over LSU. With a College Football Playoff run on the horizon. Before the Bulldogs take on the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Peach Bowl on Dec. 31, here’s a look at the top plays of Georgia's season so far.
1. Brock Bowers’ touchdown reception against Florida
Bowers proved himself as one of Georgia’s top players again in his sophomore campaign. He showed exceptional concentration on an unreal catch that was tipped by the Florida defender and then bobbled by Bowers a few times before finally hauling it in and taking off for the end zone. The 73-yard score gave the Bulldogs a 21-0 lead en route to their 42-20 victory in Jacksonville.
2. Christopher Smith’s 95-yard field goal return against LSU
Smith’s heads up play in the first quarter set the tone for the Bulldogs in the SEC championship game. After Nazir Stackhouse’s block on LSU’s field goal attempt, Smith strategically waited for LSU players to start walking off the field before picking up the football and running off with a clear path to the end zone. Smith’s 95-yard touchdown return was Georgia’s longest special teams touchdown this season.
3. Stetson Bennett’s touchdown run against Auburn
Stetson Bennett’s mobility was what earned him the starting job over JT Daniels down the stretch of last year’s national championship run. He displayed that same mobility in the fourth quarter of the Georgia-Auburn game, taking off for a 64-yard touchdown run and flashing his speed in the process. The run put the Bulldogs up 28-3 on their way to a 42-10 dismantling of the Tigers.
4. Jalen Carter’s sack against Tennessee
Tennessee had the ball with just a few minutes remaining in the first quarter of the Nov. 5 SEC East collision, trailing Georgia 7-3. The Volunteers needed to go 95 yards to gain the lead, but they never got the chance as Jalen Carter surged through Tennessee’s offensive line to bring Hendon Hooker down for a sack, knocking the football away and nearly earning a safety for the Bulldogs.
5. Ladd McConkey’s touchdown run against Mississippi State
Ladd McConkey has emerged as Georgia’s primary wide receiver in the absence of Adonai “AD” Mitchell. He is second on the team in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns. In Georgia’s 45-19 win over Mississippi State, McConkey showed his value as a runner, breaking out a 70-yard touchdown run at the start of the second half, dodging tacklers as he scampered for the score.
6. Malaki Starks’ interception on Bo Nix against Oregon
Starks, a true freshman, introduced himself early on to Bulldog fans with an impressive interception of Bo Nix in the first quarter of Georgia’s season-opening 49-3 victory against Oregon. Nix attempted a deep shot but Starks high pointed the football and brought down the interception while falling to the ground, giving Georgia the ball back to continue their offensive explosion against Oregon.
7. Arian Smith’s 52-yard catch against Tennessee
The Bulldogs got off to a rough start in the game against Tennessee, turning the ball over in their first possession of the game and falling to a 3-0 deficit. But Arian Smith made up for it on the very next play, snagging a deep 52-yard pass from Stetson Bennett to put Georgia into scoring position. The Bulldogs finished that drive with a touchdown, and didn’t falter for the rest of the night.