Georgia junior defensive lineman Warren Brinson was arrested on Thursday night by Athens-Clarke County police. He was booked at 11:19 p.m. on two misdemeanor charges of simple battery, according to ACC’s arrest records.
According to reports from UGASports’ Anthony Dasher, Brinson participated in the “Orbeez Challenge”, a popular trend on the social media app TikTok in which the poster fires Orbeez balls at bystanders and films their reaction. Brinson pulled up to people he believed he knew and shot them with the Orbeez, leading those individuals to press charges in the aftermath.
Brinson was released by ACCPD on Friday morning at 12:20 a.m. It remains to be seen if he will face any discipline from the team.
A member of Georgia’s 2019 recruiting class, Brinson was a four-star recruit on the defensive line coming out of IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida.
Brinson played in 12 of Georgia’s 15 games in the 2021-22 season, mostly in a reserve role. He had nine tackles, one sack and two tackles for loss on the season. As a freshman, Brinson played in 7 of Georgia’s 10 games in the shortened 2020 season, making three tackles.
Following the departures of defensive tackles Jordan Davis and Devonte Wyatt, Brinson is looking to break into a more substantial role on Georgia’s new look defensive line for the 2022 season.