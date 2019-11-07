Georgia football will tackle a regular-season meeting with Ohio State in the near future, both schools announced Thursday.
The home-and-home series will be held in 2030 and 2031. The first game is scheduled to be played in Athens on Sept. 14, 2030, and the Buckeyes will host the next meeting in Columbus, Ohio, on Aug. 30, 2031.
“We are committed to playing in as many big games as possible,” Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said. “Matchups with a team like Ohio State are one of the many reasons great players come to Georgia.”
The meeting with Ohio State adds to a long list of future Power 5 non-conference opponents Georgia has scheduled for the coming years. The Bulldogs have announced one series each with Texas, UCLA, Florida State and Oklahoma in addition to two separate home-and-home series against Clemson.
Georgia also has three neutral site games scheduled at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, where the Bulldogs will face Virginia in 2020, Oregon in 2022 and Clemson in 2024.
Ohio State, currently led by former Georgia quarterback Justin Fields, debuted at No. 1 in the first College Football Playoff poll of the 2019 season Tuesday. Georgia stands at No. 6 in the poll.
