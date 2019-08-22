Georgia football secured its first commitment from the class of 2021 Thursday.
Three-star safety Bralyn Oliver announced his decision to join the Bulldogs on Twitter. In his tweet, the 6-foot-2, 190 pound defensive back thanked his family and supporters and tagged defensive coordinator Dan Lanning, secondary coach Charlton Warren and head coach Kirby Smart.
100% committed!!! @CoachDanLanning @CoachCwarren @KirbySmartUGA @SC_DBGROUP @ElitePositionTr @RivalsWoody pic.twitter.com/FUxmZHuEMx— Bralyn Oliver (@bralynoliver8) August 22, 2019
Oliver is the No. 6 prospect out of South Carolina and the No. 27 safety in the class of 2021, according to the 247Sports Composite. With Thursday’s commitment, Oliver turned down offers to play at Appalachian State, Charlotte, Colorado and Duke.
The junior at Belton-Honea Path High School in Honea Path, South Carolina, finished his sophomore year with 23 solo tackles and one interception. Oliver also played at wide receiver last season, totaling 451 yards on 15 receptions.
Georgia's collection of 17 commits in the class of 2020 ranks fifth in the country.
