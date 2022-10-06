On Wednesday, Oct. 5, Georgia tight end Darnell Washington and wide receiver Kearis Jackson spoke with the media. Here are some key takeaways.
Emphasis on starting fast
In Georgia’s narrow win over Missouri, the Bulldogs once again failed to get off to a fast start against the Tigers. Georgia was held to just 6 first half points and trailed for nearly three quarters.
“You always sort of push to you know start better,” Washington said.“I mean it’s going to happen sooner or later, we just got to have the mentality of to fight.”
Despite these slow starts, the Bulldogs are grateful to have been battle tested this early, something they did not face at all last year until the SEC championship.
“I feel like we are battle tested in many ways and it just helped the team,” Washington said. “It just shows the team that like anything is possible.”
Jackson and Washington both went on to briefly discuss the importance of the Bulldogs facing advertising. Both stars mentioned how it's a blessing for Georgia to not always play in blowouts.
“Nobody likes blowout games,” Jackson said. “Maybe we need to be the underdog at one point to see how it feels to overcome adversity.”
Jackson talks leadership in comeback win vs Missouri
With the Bulldogs trailing late against the Tigers, Jackson talked heavily about Georgia’s composure down the stretch.
“It was just the fact having to keep guys locked in,” Jackson said. “Coming into somebody else’s place our back is against the wall and we got to bring our energy and juice.”
Jackson touched on how he stepped up as a leader to maintain that energy and composure on the sideline during the second half. Washington also discussed the message at halftime in the locker room which was just the need to stay locked in because there was still a lot of football ahead of them.
Washington and Jackson are two experienced voices in the Georgia locker room and both echoed the importance of staying calm and collected because they expect their opponents' best effort against them every week.
“It’s more motivating, we need more moments like this,” Jackson said. “When people see that G on their schedule they’re going to put their best foot forward.”
There’s no place like home
After sub-par performances against Kent State and Samford compared to their road victories against Oregon and South Carolina, Georgia is looking forward to playing up to their standards as it returns to Sanford Stadium
In order to do that, the Bulldogs will need to be much better in converting red zone opportunities to touchdowns.
“Just being locked in to our assignment,” said Jackson. “If we can all just get on the same accord and be dialed in and execute at a high level, we should be able to score more points.”
There will be plenty of energy and excitement for the Bulldogs to get locked in against Auburn, in what is another primetime matchup in the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry.
“I know it’s going to be an electrified 3:30 primetime game,” said Jackson. “I mean, why not be hyped for it, it’s hard not to get hyped up for it.”
Washington mentioned that Smart has shown the team some clips of the rivalry to get them prepared for a big game on Saturday.
“Kirby showed a clip of you know, just the rivalry about this game,” said Washington. “We approach it as any other game and you know just wanna attack it.”