On Feb. 9, the Georgia football team announced on Twitter that G-Day has been scheduled for April 16. The game will be played at Sanford Stadium in Athens, potentially the first spring game since 2019 to allow full attendance.
The G-Day game is an intrasquad scrimmage between two teams of Georgia football players, the Red team and the Black team.
In 2020, G-Day was canceled due to the coronavirus. The next season, attendance was still very limited. For the 2021 G-Day game, capacity for the stadium was cut to between 20 and 25 percent- which follows the protocol followed for home games during the 2020 fall season.
According to the schedule that Georgia Football tweeted, spring practice will start March 15. Spring practice and G-Day are going to be very important for Georgia this season as they look to bring another National Championship to the school, while also having to fill various positions throughout their roster.
Georgia will look to replace key players like safety Lewis Cine, running backs James Cook and Zamir White, defensive tackle Jordan Davis along with 10 other Georgia players.
The annual Red versus Black game will emphasize positions Georgia needs to improve on, plays they do well and overall things that they need to perfect before the first game in the fall. After the spring game, Georgia will play Oregon September 3 at Mercedes Benz Stadium, where they will look to protect the National Championship title.