When spring semester classes began on Jan. 13, the newest go-getters on the Georgia football team stepped onto campus as students for the first time. Rather than wait for the summer, they decided to get started adjusting to their new environment and Division I athletes in spring practice.
Out of 20 football commits from the class of 2021, 16 have graduated and closed the yearbook on their high school careers. In doing so, they’ve nearly tripled the number of early enrollees Georgia signed from the 2020 recruiting cycle.
The 2019 recruiting class previously held the record with 14 early enrollees, including transfer quarterback Stetson Bennett and five-star safety Lewis Cine. Only six in the class of 2020 came as early enrollees. This year’s group is not only the most to join mid-year in the Kirby Smart era, but also in Georgia program history.
Among them are Georgia’s top two recruits: five-star offensive tackle and No. 7 overall in the class Amarius Mims and five-star quarterback and No. 16 overall Brock Vandagriff. Additionally, the Bulldogs secured two five-star linebackers in Smael Mondon and Xavian Sorey.
Head coach Kirby Smart attributed the record increase in early enrollees to the pandemic. Smart said many players didn’t want to stay for their last semester in high school given the abnormality of classes due to COVID-19, preferring instead to begin their college career.
“A lot of kids are seeing this as, ‘I’ve got a better chance with one additional semester,’” Smart said. “So whether you think you’re a three-year guy or a four-year guy, 3 1/2 and 4 1/2 is much bigger than three and four.”
By coming onto campus a semester early, early enrollees in 2021 will get a head start over the remaining four recruits who will join the team later in the summer. Some advantages for these athletes, Smart said, include acclimating to college life and the speed of the game.
“There’s no greater change in your life than when you leave high school and go to college, and to do that in the middle of your senior year is much tougher than maybe dipping your toe in the water in the summer and kind of easing in in the fall,” Smart said. “They just completely dive in the deep end when they come here in January.”
Christopher Smith, a senior defensive back, complimented the early enrollees’ maturity and competitiveness and compared himself to the group when he was their age.
“I’ve been really impressed with their composure, resiliency and their toughness,” Smith said. “Those are three of the four core values that we instill in the program over the spring and those are some of the things that those guys had that I didn’t necessarily feel like I had much of until my second or third year.”
Despite its program-record number of early newcomers, Georgia did not have the most among SEC competitors. Ole Miss came in first with 18, followed by Georgia’s 16 and Alabama’s 14. Auburn, Mississippi State and South Carolina had the fewest, all bringing in six.
While enrolling early is not a new phenomenon — former Georgia receiver Gil Rhodes did so in 1982, the first class on record with an early enrollee — it’s become more popular since 2013.
Over the past nine recruiting cycles, Georgia signed more than eight early enrollees on average each year.
Though the pandemic may have made the decision easier for the class of 2021, it doesn’t appear early enrollment will slow down anytime soon.
“The trend is there … and I don’t think that trend will change,” Smart said.