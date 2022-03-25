The Georgia football team concluded their sixth spring practice of the year on March 24, and certain aspects of the Bulldogs’ future are starting to become clearer. Here are some takeaways from Thursday’s media availability.
Coaches making an impression
Georgia brought in a number of new coaches this year. Bryan McLendon, one of the new faces, will be responsible for the wide receivers group. This is McLendon’s second stint with the Bulldogs, having spent 2009-2015 in various roles with the team, including serving as interim head coach after the firing of Mark Richt.
Junior wideout Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint is one of several receivers hoping to establish themselves in that group, and called McLendon “a real cool coach.” Rosemy-Jacksaint emphasized McLendon’s straightforward attitude and business-like demeanor.
“He’s gonna make sure that we work, and make sure that we’re on top of what we’ve got to do, especially on and off the field.” Rosemy-Jacksaint said.
A number of returning names have made an impact as well. Will Muschamp was named co-defensive coordinator in Dec. of last year, though he continues to work with special teams and the defensive backfield.
Walk-on safety Dan Jackson started four games with the team last year, and is hopeful about his role with the organization moving forward. He said that Muschamp helped him to transform his game, calling him a “game changer” for Jackson and the other defensive backs.
Position groups adjusting to exits
The University of Georgia produced 16 NFL draft-eligible players for the upcoming event on April 28, not to mention the seniors that will be leaving the team for occupations other than professional athletics. This roster turnover has created competition for many of the younger players on the roster, and will continue to play out over the coming weeks.
“That’s what’s so good about the University of Georgia,” Jackson said. “I feel like you have to earn, you know, everything. Nothing’s given to you.”
Kendall Milton is one of the returning running backs on this year’s team, and with both James Cook and Zamir White declaring for the draft, he’ll have a chance to secure significant playing time next season. Milton expressed confidence in the new players entering the running backs room, noting that it was a “perfect” time for them to come in and “get thrown into the fire.”
“That’s what makes players better,” Milton said. “When you gotta go out there and just fend for yourself.”
Time will tell if the newcomers are able to keep up with their more experienced teammates, though there’s still plenty of time for the Bulldogs to prepare for the start of the 2022 season.