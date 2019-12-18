Mekhail Sherman signed his letter of intent to play football at Georgia on Wednesday.
Taking advantage of early signing period, the 6-foot-3, 234-pound outside linebacker from St. John’s College High School in Washington, D.C., chose the Bulldogs over a host of other top programs, including Ohio State, Alabama and Clemson among others.
Sherman is the No. 2 outside linebacker in the 2020 recruiting class and the No. 18 overall prospect, according to the 247Sports Composite.
Sherman is the 19th five-star prospect Georgia has signed since Kirby Smart was hired in 2016 and the first five-star to sign with the Bulldogs in the class of 2020.
