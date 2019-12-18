Carson Beck’s high school offensive coordinator Toby Bullock has major ties to Georgia but never tried to get involved in Beck’s recruiting process. Now Beck has officially signed to play in Sanford Stadium.
Beck was a two-sport star at Mandarin High School and Florida’s Mr. Football award winner.
The four-star quarterback from Jacksonville, Florida, was originally committed to play baseball in state for the Gators. Alabama then swayed him during the summer of 2018 to commit to playing both football and baseball in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.
Beck decommitted from Alabama in February, and everything changed for him following his visit to Athens. Beck has been committed to play football at Georgia since the beginning of March.
He is ranked as the nation’s No. 8 pro-style quarterback, according to the 247Sports Composite.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.