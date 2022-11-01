Georgia’s leading outside linebacker Nolan Smith is officially out for the remainder of the 2022 season, the school announced on Tuesday.
Smith injured his right pectoralis muscle last Saturday in the second quarter of Georgia’s rivalry game against Florida and did not return in the team’s 42-20 victory.
The Savannah, Georgia native will have surgery on Thursday by Robert Hancock, M.D., and Eric Gordon, M.D., at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center in Athens and will perform his rehabilitation at the University of Georgia. He is expected to make a full recovery with an injury that typically takes up to fourth months to recover from.
Smith led the Bulldogs with 18 total tackles, seven tackles for loss, four assists and three sacks. He has widely been considered a potential first-round draft pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Georgia is set to host one of the biggest games of the 2022 college football season this Saturday when they welcome the No. 2 ranked Tennessee Volunteers. Without Smith, Georgia will have to have other players step up at the outside linebacker position.
"I don't know the status [of Nolan Smith's injury] but it's not going to change anything," defensive tackle Zion Logue said on Monday during a media availability. "If he's not able to play, we're going to miss Nolan. But it's next man up, just like it was when Jalen [Carter] went down. Other guys had to step up on the defensive front. So, we've got to account for that."
When Smith got injured against Florida, both outside linebackers Robert Beal Jr. and Chaz Chambliss were utilized in place of Smith for the remainder of the game.
Beal Jr. played 51 snaps and finished with two tackles and one assist while Chambliss had three tackles, two assists and one sack on Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson in the Gators final drive of the second half, though he was seen limping back to the sidelines. Beal Jr. also led the team in sacks last season, tallying 6.5 sacks for a total loss of 57 yards.
“Well, Robert played. He played a little more number of snaps once Nolan was injured,” head coach Kirby Smart said after the game. “Chaz did a nice job coming in. It was great to get him back. Didn’t know that he would have to play that much in that role. His hamstring has still been bothering him. It bothered him a little bit the other night after the game.”
Other players that are predicted to step up include outside linebacker MJ Sherman, freshman 5-star recruit Marvin Jones Jr., Xavian Sorey and CJ Madden.
This is a major loss for the Georgia Bulldogs, especially since Smith is considered one of the team's leaders. However, Georgia still has some playmakers in lieu of Smith and the team will seek to capitalize for the rest of the season without him.