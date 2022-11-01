The Georgia Bulldogs looked strong in the first half of the game against the Florida Gators in Jacksonville, Florida, driving in 346 total yards and significantly limiting the Gators offense.

And then the team took a huge hit in the second quarter. Following a tackle-for-loss on a second down, Georgia’s starting edge rusher Nolan Smith had to be taken out of the game after he suffered what appeared to be a shoulder injury at the time. He concluded the game against the Gators with two tackles and one tackle-for-loss.