Georgia defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt (95) lunges toward Baylor quarterback Charlie Brewer (12). The Georgia Bulldogs face the Baylor Bears in the Allstate Sugar Bowl on Jan. 1, 2020 in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. At the end of the first half Georgia leads Baylor 19-0. (Photo/Ryan Cameron, rcameron@randb.com)