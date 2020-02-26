Georgia defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt was arrested by the Clarke County Sheriff's Office Tuesday night. Wyatt was arrested at 11:35 p.m. on charges of criminal trespass and property damage with a family violence designation. Wyatt posted bond at 10:13 a.m. on Wednesday.
According to the University of Georgia Police Department incident report, an officer responded to a 911 call last Friday at 3:12 p.m. in reference to a fight between a male and a female at McWhorter Hall. The officers spotted individuals who matched descriptions given by the caller walking out of the building upon arrival and soon identified Wyatt and the female as the two parties who had been fighting, according to the report.
The officer was told there had been a verbal altercation between Wyatt and the female which had started in Vandiver Hall, according to the report. The female then left for McWhorter Hall, and Wyatt followed her. Wyatt then kicked the female’s apartment door “multiple times from the hallway, damaging the door and forcing it open,” according to the report.
The officers determined that their investigation “showed a pattern of cohabitation” between the female and Wyatt, which caused the incident to be designed as “family violence,” according to the report. Both parties were released on Friday.
On Monday at 4:40 p.m., a warrant was issued for Wyatt’s arrest, and the warrant was served on Tuesday at 11:35 p.m., according to the Athens-Clarke County booking report.
Wyatt, a 6-foot-3, 290-pound senior defensive lineman, played in all but one game of the 2019 season and started in Georgia’s Sugar Bowl win over Baylor on Jan. 1. Wyatt led the interior linemen in 2019 with 30 total stops and has been expected to take on a larger role with the departures of defensive linemen Tyler Clark, Michael Barnett and David Marshall.
Wyatt’s arrest is the first public arrest of a Georgia football player in 2020.
A previous version of this story stated Wyatt had yet to post bond at 11 a.m. on Wednesday. The Athens-Clarke County booking report's website updated around noon and stated Wyatt had posted bond at 10:13 a.m. on Wednesday. The story has since been updated to reflect this.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.