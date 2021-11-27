Business as usual was the mood in the locker room after Georgia’s 45-0 win over in-state rival Georgia Tech on Saturday. In reality, the Bulldogs’ win over the Yellow Jackets was far from any other Saturday.
Georgia’s third shutout of an opponent this season capped off a historic 12-0 regular season, the Bulldogs first undefeated regular season since 1982. For Stetson Bennett and the rest of the Bulldogs, the season is just getting started.
“It's a big accomplishment. But you know, now the real fun starts,” Bennett said. “We've got some more business to take care of. It's cool to look at and hopefully 20 years from now, we'll be able to look back and you know, say we went undefeated through the regular season. But right now we're going to take what this game gave us and learn from it and move forward.”
Bennett was key to Georgia’s success on Saturday as he threw for 255 yards and four touchdowns, one of his best performances of the season. The senior led the Bulldogs to a 38-0 lead by the third quarter before being pulled for the backups.
While the offense showed flashes of explosiveness throughout the game, it was the defense that once again proved to be the constant force that has been garnering national attention all season.
The Georgia defense flexed its muscles against the Yellow Jackets, leaving Georgia Tech scoreless for the second straight week. Through 12 games, the Georgia defense has allowed less than 100 total points.
The top-ranked scoring defense in the nation is allowing on average only 6.92 points per game this season, yet starting linebacker Nakobe Dean is not satisfied.
“Going into the season we are just working on ascending and getting better every week,” Dean said. “What we have done during this regular season is all good, but it doesn't matter. It's always how we finish the season.”
Ascending was the word used by Dean as the Bulldogs try to remain focused on bettering themselves each week. Georgia head coach Kirby Smart described the 12-0 regular season as “the next step” for his team in its ultimate goal of becoming champions, but he still believes his team has a long way to go before playing its best football.
“I think they're hungry to play their best, you know, we're still getting better,” Smart said.
All of the Bulldogs’ goals are within reach, but their biggest tests await in the coming weeks, especially next week as Georgia faces off against Alabama in the SEC Championship game for a spot in the College Football Playoff.
“In the last two weeks we tried to be ascending,” Smart said. “That's going to be the focus this week: nobody trying to do more than they should. We just need to be at our best and we need to play our one of our best football games.”