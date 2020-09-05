Georgia students can register for football tickets starting on Sept. 8, according to a Friday email from the University of Georgia Ticket Office.
The email asks students to wait until they receive a personalized email with login instructions before applying for tickets. The registration window will end at noon on Sept. 11.
Students may request tickets for as many of Georgia’s four home games as they wish, but are not guaranteed a seat for each request. Tickets will cost $10 per game, with a $2 fee on each order, and students must apply for at least one ticket to be eligible for donated tickets, according to the email.
After the university released its plan to limit stadium capacity to 20-25% as a precaution against the spread of COVID-19, athletic director Greg McGarity said on Aug. 20 that students will receive “over 3,000 tickets” rather than the usual 16,000.
In the same virtual press conference, senior deputy athletic director Josh Brooks said it was the association’s goal to maintain the student “footprint” within Sanford Stadium. The UGAAA website currently has sections 109-114, 140-144 and 307-313 reserved for students.
Friday’s email did not outline how the UGAAA will allocate student tickets. The email said mutual decisions between the UGAAA and the Student Government Association will determine allotment based on the number of requests.
Georgia’s first home game is set for Oct. 3 against Auburn. The other games in Sanford are scheduled for Oct. 10 against Tennessee, Nov. 21 against Mississippi State and Dec. 5 against Vanderbilt.
According to the email, the UGAAA has not yet decided how many student tickets will be available for the Georgia-Florida game in Jacksonville, Florida, on Nov. 7.
