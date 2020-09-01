The coronavirus pandemic pushed the start of SEC football to Sept. 26 and forced an all-conference schedule, but some TV broadcasts will remain familiar to Georgia football fans this fall.
CBS announced Tuesday that Georgia's Oct. 17 away game against Alabama will air during the SEC on CBS primetime slot at 8 p.m. ET. It’s the network’s only SEC primetime game scheduled this season.
Last year’s Georgia-Notre Dame contest on Sept. 21, 2019, was selected as a CBS primetime game, and the Bulldogs performed well under the lights. Georgia defeated the Fighting Irish 23-17 in front of Sanford Stadium’s largest crowd in history of 93,246.
While COVID-19 concerns will prevent as many fans from filing into Bryant-Denny Stadium for Georgia-Alabama this October, the Bulldogs can expect some normalcy for the Florida game on Nov. 7.
Georgia-Florida will be carried in its regular time slot of 3:30 ET on CBS and will be played in Jacksonville, Florida, as it has been since 1933 with the exceptions of 1994 and 1995.
CBS will also carry the SEC championship game for the 20th consecutive season. The Bulldogs have played in the SEC championship the last three seasons, defeating Auburn in 2017 and falling to Alabama and LSU in 2018 and 2019, respectively.
Sports Business Daily reported in December 2019 that CBS will not renew its contract with the SEC. The contract will end after the 2023 football season.
