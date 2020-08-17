While there continues to be uncertainty over whether or not a fall football season will be played due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the SEC proceeds to take steps toward the current Sept. 26 start date.
For Georgia, the season will begin on the road against Arkansas. The matchup will feature first-year Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman, who spent the previous four seasons as offensive line coach at Georgia.
The matchup against the Razorbacks will be the first of 10 conference games for the Bulldogs this season following the SEC’s decision to move to a conference-only schedule on July 30.
Georgia was originally scheduled to open the 2020 season in Mercedes-Benz Stadium against Virginia in one of three Chick-fil-A Kickoff Games canceled due to conflicting conference scheduling formats.
The SEC Network announced the entire SEC Week 1 schedule Monday afternoon. Other notable Week 1 matchups in the SEC include Florida at Ole Miss, Tennessee at South Carolina and Alabama at Missouri.
Georgia’s remaining nine conference games will be announced at 7 p.m. on the SEC Network along with the full schedule for every SEC member school.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.