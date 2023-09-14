Georgia football will kick off its 2023 SEC conference campaign with Week 3’s game against South Carolina in Sanford Stadium on Saturday.
One of the lesser-known SEC rivalries, the annual matchup returns for its 31st and final consecutive year, as the two teams will not face each other in 2024 — a result of SEC expansion.
South Carolina is coming to Athens with the sting of a 31-17 opening loss to rival North Carolina, who was ranked No. 21 at the time. The Gamecocks and their fans, who head coach Kirby Smart praised this time last year, are eager to get their season back on track after the strong finish they had to 2022.
“They have a tremendous following in their fanbase,” Smart said. “They fit the SEC culture in terms of their fanbase and their commitment to a facility and winning environment. They have all of that. It’s not a huge state, so they know they have to go outside of the state to win battles … Shane [Beamer] has done a good job there, and they will probably continue to do a good job because they recruit well.”
The Gamecock’s 2022 season ended with an unexpected surge of momentum. Quarterback Spencer Rattler, who transferred from Oklahoma, played arguably the best game of his career in South Carolina’s final home game against No. 5 Tennessee. The Gamecocks upset the Volunteers with a 63-38 blowout victory in Columbia, South Carolina. The Gamecocks rejoiced with an army of fans who stormed the field as the final seconds of the game wound down.
Riding out the high of its defining victory, South Carolina edged past Clemson 31-30 in its first win over the bitter rival since 2013. But in the highest scoring game in TaxSlayer Gator Bowl history, South Carolina’s momentum wasn’t enough to overpower Notre Dame in a 45-38 loss.
Georgia holds control of the series with a 54-19 overall record and is currently riding a three-game win streak. In last season’s matchup in Columbia, the Bulldogs blew past the Gamecocks with a 48-7 win, which was the largest margin of victory in the 129-year history between Georgia and South Carolina’s programs.
While Rattler is back at the helm of the Gamecock offense, two important offensive pieces from last season are not. Running back Marshawn Lloyd and tight end Jaheim Bell, who combined for 16 touchdowns and sat atop the South Carolina rushing stats last season, both transferred. Lloyd transferred to the University of Southern California, while Bell went to Florida State. Bell was quick to make an impact with the Seminoles, as he scored in their opening 45-24 upset over LSU.
South Carolina’s backfield had an evident rough start without them, finishing with a total of -2 rushing yards to North Carolina’s 168.
Senior Dakereon Joyner seems likely to fill the hole left by Bell and Llyod’s departure. Joyner rushed for 65 yards and two touchdowns in his first two games of the season. The Charleston, South Carolina, native is entering his sixth year with the Gamecocks.
Throughout his career, Joyner has seen action at several different positions. In 2022, he spent time as a wide receiver, quarterback and on special teams. In 2021, he started at quarterback against North Carolina in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl and won most valuable player. Joyner played quarterback against Georgia when South Carolina last beat the Bulldogs in 2019.
Outside of Rattler, South Carolina’s biggest returner is wide receiver Antwane Wells Jr. In 2022, Wells was deemed second team All-SEC by the Associated Press and led the Gamecocks with 928 receiving yards and six touchdowns. As a senior, Wells brings a much-needed veteran presence to an offense adjusting to losing some of its key performers.
Defensively, the Gamecocks are anchored by linebacker Sherrod Greene and defensive back Nick Emmanwori, who missed most of Week 1 and all of Week 2 with a hamstring injury. Emmanwori and Greene led the team in total tackles in 2022, with 85 and 77, respectively. Defensive end Jordan Burch was another big loss for South Carolina, as he transferred to Oregon to play under former Georgia defensive coordinator Dan Lanning.
The Bulldogs enter the matchup as heavy favorites, but are poised to face their first potential challenge of the season. Rattler will go up against Georgia quarterback Carson Beck, who finds himself in the same position Rattler had last season of headlining an SEC program for the first time. Before Georgia’s matchup against South Carolina in 2022, Smart said Rattler would be a focus of the defense’s gameplan.
“[Rattler has] an elite ability to throw the deep ball,” Smart said. “He can throw the ball over 70 yards, stretch the field. And he’s an athlete. He’s a guy that can move around. You got to be disciplined. You’re going to have probably five to six snaps a game where you’ve got to use scramble rules.”
Additionally, both teams feature new offensive coordinators. For South Carolina, head coach Shane Beamer named Dowell Loggains as his offensive coordinator in December 2022. Loggains was formerly a tight ends coach with the University of Arkansas for two years. Loggains has previous experience as an offensive coordinator in the NFL, working for the Tennessee Titans, Miami Dolphins and New York Jets.
Not technically a new face, Mike Bobo will feature in his third game as the offensive coordinator for the back-to-back national champions after his promotion in February. Bobo previously served as a quality control analyst and has been a coach for the program for 14 years in addition to being a former Bulldog quarterback.
Georgia, after a relatively unchallenging start to its 2023 season, is presented with an opportunity to make an opening statement for their conference campaign and stake its claim as the No. 1 team in college football.