Georgia's official 2020 schedule was released on Wednesday, and it includes a high profile opponent at the beginning of its conference schedule.
Alabama will host Georgia on Sept. 19 in a rematch of last year's SEC Championship game and the 2018 College Football Playoff National Championship. The Crimson Tide won both of those games.
The last time Georgia traveled to Tuscaloosa was in 2007 when it beat Alabama 26-23 in overtime. That game marks the last time the Bulldogs defeated the Crimson Tide, who owns a 5-game winning streak in the series.
Georgia's schedule begins with a matchup against Virginia in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sept. 7, which is a Monday.
🗓️ 2020 is set (with a little Monday Night action).#ATD #GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/8js2bk7Jh3— Georgia Football (@FootballUGA) August 7, 2019
The schedule also includes a game against Auburn, as is custom. But for the first time since 1936, the Bulldogs and Tigers will play a regular season game in a month other than November. The change was first reported last winter.
The 2020 Georgia-Auburn game is scheduled on Oct. 10 in Sanford Stadium.
The Bulldogs have a total of four true away games and two neutral site games in 2020.
