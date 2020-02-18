Georgia and Clemson will be meeting on the gridiron sooner than previously expected.
It was announced on Tuesday that the Bulldogs and Tigers are set to open their 2021 regular seasons at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Sept. 4, 2021. The news was first reported on Twitter by Brett McMurphy.
Clemson & Georgia will play Sept. 4, 2021 in Charlotte, sources told @Stadium. It will be 1st meeting since 2014. East Carolina vs. Appalachian State, originally scheduled for Charlotte on Sept. 4, could move to Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, or another date, source said— Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) February 18, 2020
“This is another great opportunity to schedule a national non-conference game with a top level opponent,” head coach Kirby Smart said. “Playing a regular season game in Charlotte will give our fans the opportunity for a completely new experience in a great city and top-level stadium. I know our coaches and players will be excited for the challenge to kick off the season in this kind of environment.”
Prior to the news, the soonest regular-season matchup between Georgia and Clemson was the game scheduled for Aug. 31, 2024, in Atlanta’s Mercedes Benz Stadium. Georgia and Clemson are also scheduled to meet in 2029, 2030, 2032 and 2033.
The game replaces a previously-scheduled meeting with San Jose State planned for Sept. 4, 2021, in Athens.
Georgia last faced Clemson on Aug. 30, 2014, when it defeated the Tigers 45-21. Since their last meeting, both programs have established themselves as national powerhouses.
Clemson has appeared in every College Football Playoff since 2015, advancing to the CFP National Championship game four times and winning the national title twice. Georgia has made one CFP appearance in that same time frame, eventually losing the 2018 CFP National Championship 26-23 to Alabama in overtime.
Both teams have carried on-field success to the recruiting trail. Georgia finished with the 247Sports Composite’s No. 1 class in 2020, and Clemson finished third.
