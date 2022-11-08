On Monday, Nov. 7, Georgia football head coach Kirby Smart, wide receiver Ladd McConkey and cornerback Kelee Ringo spoke to the media. Here are some major takeaways from what they had to say.
Avoiding a letdown against Mississippi State
Following a 27-13 win over No. 1 Tennessee, the Bulldogs are set to travel to Starkville, Mississippi to take on Mississippi State.
Both Smart and his players spoke to avoiding outside noise this week, with Georgia expected to move into the No. 1 spot in this week’s College Football Playoff Rankings.
“We just don't talk about it much,” Smart said. “They understand it's wasted energy when you talk about it. And you guys want to write about it, do all that. You just focus on Mississippi State. And, like, what do we have to do to play well against them? What do we have to do to play well on the road in the SEC? Those are the focus. That's nothing but a number and a distraction and it's irrelevant.”
McConkey said the team isn’t resting on its laurels this week, with the focus squarely on Mississippi State.
"They're a great team and playing there is definitely not going to be easy,” McConkey said. “Crowd noise is going to be a factor, something we have to work on this week. Just going in with the same mindset. It doesn't matter who we're playing. We treat every week the same. Just going out there and doing what we do. That's all we're focused on right now."
Ringo echoed the same message, praising the Mississippi State offense in the process.
“Just continue to keep everything the same way we have been for every other game. We know that they have really good threats outside and also a pretty good quarterback as well. Honestly, just try to not let anyone get behind us, keep working together and stick to the game plan as we have been before.”
Another road test
Georgia hasn’t had a true road game in over a month, since a 26-22 win over Missouri. The Bulldogs have played in Sanford Stadium in three of their last four games, the lone exception coming in the form of neutral site game against Florida.
Smart said going on the road in the SEC is always a test, and said the Mississippi State fan base brings energy to Davis Wade Stadium.
“They're passionate,” Smart said. I can't say that it's unique because every SEC school, I feel, is that way. You guys were there at Missouri. It was loud, it was passionate there. It's a rural community that everybody comes from afar and everybody's sold-out and in love with their football team. That's what they have to hang their hat on, their pride in, which is usually indicative of all SEC schools.”
Injury updates
Smart provided updates on several injured Bulldogs, starting with outside linebacker Robert Beal. Beal suffered an injury in the third quarter of the Tennessee game and did not return.
“Robert had a stinger and feels good,” Smart said. “We'll see. I mean, I haven’t seen him today. But I feel good about him being able to play.”
Wide receiver AD Mitchell has struggled to get back on the field since suffering an ankle injury in the Samford game, only seeing the field for a brief cameo in the Auburn game since the injury.
Offensive tackle Amarius Mims was injured during the Florida game and unable to play against the Volunteers. Starting left guard Xavier Truss was also unable to play against Tennessee, with Devin Willock taking his spot on the offensive line.
“We're hoping to get each one of them back this week,” Smart said.