Athletic trainers tend to Georgia wide receiver Dominick Blaylock (8). Georgia trailed LSU 17-3 at the end of the first half of the SEC Championship on Dec. 7, 2019 in Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo/Gabriella Audi, https://gabbyaudi10.wixsite.com/mysite-1)

 Gabriella Audi

Sophomore wide receiver Dominick Blaylock suffered a season ending ACL tear in practice Wednesday. According to UGA Athletic Association, Blaylock will have to undergo surgery and will miss the entire 2020 season. 

On Aug. 16, head coach Kirby Smart said Blaylock was still recovering from a torn ACL sustained in last season’s SEC championship game against LSU. He had not yet received medical clearance to begin practice, but returned to participate in fall camp sometime in the past 10 days.

Blaylock was a key part of the young receiving corps highlighted by offensive coordinator Todd Monken in an Aug. 25 press conference. Although he recorded the fifth-most receptions among Georgia’s wideouts as a freshman in 2019-20, Blaylock’s five touchdown catches were short only of sophomore George Pickens’ eight.  

