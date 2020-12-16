Georgia will not play this Saturday as it could not find a replacement for Vanderbilt, per a statement from the University of Georgia athletics department.

“While we conducted our due diligence in finding a replacement game, we were unable to make it happen,” athletic director Greg McGarity said in the statement. “We now focus on our upcoming bowl game.”

Georgia was previously scheduled to play Vanderbilt on Dec. 19 after postponing the original meeting on Dec. 5 as Vanderbilt’s roster availability fell below minimum requirements. The matchup was declared a no-contest by the Southeastern Conference office.

The meeting, Georgia’s last regular season home game, was also scheduled to be senior day. McGarity said they still hope to honor the senior class one way or another.

“We are also working on alternative ways to honor our senior class, who deserve the opportunity to be celebrated as one of the most prolific classes in University of Georgia history,” McGarity said.

Georgia finished the regular season 7-2.