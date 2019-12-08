For the second year in a row, Georgia is heading to New Orleans for the Sugar Bowl.
After losing 37-10 to LSU in the SEC championship game, the Bulldogs were ousted from College Football Playoff contention and were assigned to the Sugar Bowl as the highest ranked non-playoff SEC team.
Georgia will play the Baylor Bears, runners up out of the Big 12. This marks Georgia's 11th appearance in the Sugar Bowl. Last season, Georgia lost 28-21 to Texas in the Sugar Bowl. Baylor has only played in the bowl once before in 1957, when it upset No. 2 Tennessee 13-7.
The Bulldogs have a 4-0 all-time record against the Bears.
Kickoff from Mercedes-Benz Superdome is set for 8:45 p.m. EST on Jan. 1, 2020.
