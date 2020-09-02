The Georgia men’s and women’s golf teams plan to kick-off their 2020-2021 season next month at the new golf championship, Blessings Collegiate Invitational, according to an announcement made Tuesday.
The 54-hole tournament will be Georgia’s first of three events during the shortened 2020-21 season and is set to take place on Oct. 5-7 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The tournament will present the opportunity for participants of the women’s and men’s squads to compete for individual and team awards, airing on the Golf Channel.
“Through the Blessings Collegiate Invitation, we are proud to give college golfers a platform to compete, and fans another chance to view these incredible athletes,” John Tyson, founder of Blessings Golf Club and Chairman of Tyson Foods Inc., said. “In these challenging times, it’s important to show how our lives can continue by supporting athletic programs that contribute to the success and future of the sport in a safe and responsible way.”
After both the Georgia men’s and women’s golf teams had to shorten last season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, neither squads were able to compete in the SEC or NCAA championships. The Blessings Collegiate Invitation will be Georgia’s first tournament since March.
“We’re very excited not just for Georgia Golf but for everyone in the SEC,” Georgia women’s golf head coach Josh Brewer said. “We’ve waited since March to compete as a team and to get this stage to do so — an elite event on national TV — gives us even more excitement as we continue to prepare to start our season on a great note.”
All-American Trent Phillips, Spencer Ralston and Davis Thompson will return to the men’s golf team this season and will be key in its success.
Additionally, Caterina Don and Céleste Dao will be returning to the women’s golf team as sophomores this season. The two medalists from The Gold Rush will be joined by the likes of fellow sophomores Caroline Craig and Candice Mahe.
“The start of every season is highly anticipated, but this one really stands out because of the way things ended last year,” Georgia men’s golf head coach Chris Haack said. “Our league has shown great leadership and insight in organizing this tournament. The event in Arkansas will be a reunion of sorts as we get to play with our SEC rivals, and we know that the talent level and the competition are going to be as strong as it gets.”
