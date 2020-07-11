Rising Georgia sophomore Caterina Don finished in the top-three for the third year in a row at the Italian Ladies’ Match Play Championship in Lignano Sabbiadoro, Italy.
After leading the field of Italian golfers with an 8-under 136 across two qualifying rounds, she beat three opponents in head-to-head match play, including top-100 amateur Alessandra Fanali yesterday morning.
Don lost in the semifinals to world No. 67 and University of Denver rising sophomore Anna Zanusso after playing 34 total holes on Friday.
Zanusso won the 18th to finish 1-up on Don, who placed third at the same tournament two years ago and took runner-up in 2019. The Denver Pioneer matched against Carolina Melgrati in the finals today at 3 a.m. EST.
Don maintained her world No. 9 amateur ranking despite the loss. A native of Perolo, Italy, she led the Bulldogs in four NCAA competitions as a freshman this season, finishing No. 1 overall in the Sept. 9-10 Minnesota Invitational, fourth in The Molly in Portland, Oregon, at the end of September and tied for fourth at the Lady Puerto Rico Classic in February.
The tournament this week, produced by the Italian Golf Federation, was her first outing since the Darius Rucker Intercollegiate over March 6-8.
Depending on COVID-19 developments, Georgia women’s golf could return to the links for collegiate competition in around two months.
