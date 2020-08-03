After a close duel in the finals, rising sophomore Caterina Don took home the title in the Italian Women’s Open on Saturday, finishing 3-under 141 at the 36-hole event.
The Pinerolo, Italy, native was the only golfer to shoot under par in the opening round on Friday at 3-under 69, which proved crucial later on. Second-place finisher Alessia Nobilio shot 3-under 69 on Saturday, but her 1-over 73 performance on Friday kept her one-stroke below Don in the final tally.
“I’m definitely excited,” Don said. “We don’t have many pros in Italy, but it was really good to play and compete with them.”
After COVID-19 kept her off the link for four months, the All-American golfer made her first return to the greenway during the Italian Ladies’ Match Play Championship in early July, where she finished in the top three for the third consecutive year.
Don is currently No. 11 in the World Amateur Golf Rankings, and was one of only two Bulldogs in the lineup at every regular-season event in 2019-20. She topped the team’s leaderboard in nearly every statistical category, including score average, birdies and par-or-better rounds.
“It’s great to win after getting to the semis and the next week finishing second,” Don said. “I was putting my second-place trophy up, and I counted that I had five of those. I thought ‘I want to win! I can’t get another second-place trophy.’"
Don’s victory marked the third Bulldog tournament win this past week, following Jenny Bae’s success at the Georgia State Golf Association’s Match Play Championship on Thursday and Candice Mahe’s victory at the Grand Prix de Ploemeur Ocean last Sunday.
Despite her triumph in Italy this weekend, however, Don will not compete in the U.S. Women’s Amateur next week. Due to the difficulties that traveling poses during a global pandemic, Don opted to take the safe route by missing the Rockville, Maryland, tournament.
“I’m disappointed that I won’t be able to play in the U.S. Am,” Don said. “We did not know what we were facing going there, and I might have to quarantine after I arrived. We made the decision to play in this tournament instead, but I’m really excited to get back to school.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.