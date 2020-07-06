Despite reaching the sweet 16 of the June 30-July 4 North & South Amateur golf tournament, Georgia junior Davis Thompson’s inconsistent play caught up with him. He fell to Sam Houston State senior William Holcomb V in head-to-head match play on July 3.
“[The event] was definitely weird because I’ve been playing a little bit competitively at home with some guys but nothing like a tournament atmosphere,” Thompson said. “So, it was cool to get back and compete for the first time since March, really.”
Thompson had bounced back multiple times throughout the tournament in Pinehurst, North Carolina, such as when he followed up a triple bogey on July 1 with an eagle three holes later, or when he surmounted a three-hole deficit to Evan Davis in the first round of match play to take the tournament’s only playoff victory.
But his momentum didn’t carry over into the second round of match play. The junior Bulldog said he struggles somewhat in 1-on-1 scenarios, when it’s tougher to play conservative early and settle into his swing.
In match play, it’s more about playing off the competition, and while Davis gave Thompson a few opportunities to cut the lead, Holcomb V didn’t give an inch.
“William [Holcomb V] just played solid from the start,” Thompson said. “I mean, [on] the first hole he hit it up there at about three feet and made it … he just kind of had a big lead throughout the day, and I was never really able to get any momentum coming back.”
Winning two of 14 holes, Thompson was unable to come from behind a second time. He was down five after the 14th, which triggered a premature end to the match.
Holcomb V went on to place second at the North & South. Thompson and his Georgia teammate senior Spencer Ralston, who was cut from the Pinehurst field before match play, will look for redemption in their remaining summer amateur schedules.
Next on the docket for Thompson is the Sunnehanna Amateur in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, scheduled for July 15-21. But he can’t wait to get back on the links with the Bulldogs this fall.
“I’m excited to see all the guys back in one place,” he said. “I’ve only seen a handful of teammates since all this started, and I’m just trying to win as many tournaments as I can [next season].”
