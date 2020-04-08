Davis Thompson, a junior on the Georgia men’s golf team, was named to the U.S. team for the Arnold Palmer Cup on March 7. He was scheduled to compete at Lahinch Golf Club in County Clare, Ireland, from July 3-5.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the tournament is postponed until Dec. 21-23 and will move to Arnold Palmer’s Bay Hill Club & Lodge in Orlando, Florida. Lahinch Golf Club will host again in 2024.
“The postponement of this year’s Arnold Palmer Cup is perfectly understandable amidst this current pandemic,” Tournament Director at Lahinch Golf Club Padraig McInerney said in a press release. “While it is a great disappointment for Lahinch Golf Club, its members and the entire local community we remain fully committed to the event and the wonderful concept of honoring young, talented golfers and, in doing so, providing them with the opportunity to experience international competition over some of the world’s great courses.”
Thompson is one of the 24 men’s and women’s golfers chosen to represent the U.S.
He earned the recognition by playing at a high level throughout his Georgia career. In his junior season, Thompson finished with a scoring average of 69.95, including nine rounds in the 60s. He was named a finalist for the Haskin Award and is currently ranked No. 5 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking.
