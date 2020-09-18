One current and six former Georgia golfers teed off in the U.S. Open at the Winged Foot Golf Club in Mamaroneck, New York, on Thursday. Brendon Todd and Harris English lead the Bulldog pack at 2-under, three back from leader Justin Thomas. But one back from them is current Georgia senior Davis Thompson.
Thompson is sitting tied for 14th in a 144-man field. He is the only amateur in the top 20 after the first day.
Thompson started quick on the front nine, birdying three holes in a row. His chip shots onto the green helped him secure birdies on the sixth and eighth holes, both of which were par-4’s. Between those, on the seventh hole, Thompson hit a tee shot onto the green which nearly guaranteed a birdie.
While he hit 3-under on the front nine, Thompson was still forced to two-putt five times, but he sat atop of the leaderboards for several holes.
The back nine challenged Thompson. A lone birdie and three bogeys — back-to-back ones on holes 16 and 17 — meant he fell in the rankings by the end of the day. He was forced to two-putt on 17, and landed in the rough several times off the tee.
The remaining four former Georgia golfers all shot over par. Bubba Watson finished the day at 2-over, Brian Harman at 4-over, Greyson Sigg at 5-over and Kevin Kisner at 6-over.
Thompson will tee off today at 12:54 p.m. and is paired with two Georgia alumni in Todd and English.
