On March 4, the Golf Coaches Association of America announced that Georgia’s Davis Thompson will be competing for the United States in the Arnold Palmer Cup, which places the top college golfers from the U.S. against those from Great Britain and Ireland.
Thompson is used to contests with competitive pressure as he has played in two PGA events, the RSM Classic in 2019 and the Puerto Rico Open in 2020.
Thompson is ranked No. 7 overall in the World Amateur Golf Ranking. He holds a 69.95 scoring average and has five top 10 finishes this season, including a win at the Jim River Invitational last fall.
“Obviously anytime you can represent your country, it’s an awesome honor,” Thompson said. “I’m just humbled and appreciative that the GCAA thought so highly of me. I’m thankful that my hard work is paying off. I can’t wait to head to Ireland.”
Georgia golf has a strong history at the Arnold Palmer Cup. Head coach Chris Haack captained the U.S. teams in 2002 and 2006. Additionally, alumni and PGA Tour golfers Nick Cassini, Chris Kirk, Russel Henley, Brian Harman and Adam Mitchell all played at the event twice.
The Arnold Palmer Cup will take place in County Clare, Ireland, from July 1-3 at the Lahinch Golf Club.
