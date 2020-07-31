Georgia rising junior Jenny Bae took home the Georgia State Golf Association Women’s Match Play title on Thursday with her finals victory over North Carolina Charlotte senior Madison Barnett.
Bae earned the No.1 seed following a 5-under 66 score in the qualifier. Four consecutive wins and 63 holes later, she took home the title, finishing the weekend 13-under 237.
The Suwanee native opened the competition against Athens Academy senior Meredith Bennett. Bae shot four birdies, parring the remaining holes and knocking the 17-year old Athens native out of the competition.
In Bae’s second day-one matchup, she was met at the tee by Amy Ng, a redshirt freshman at McNeese State University. Sinking two birdies in the front nine, Bae finished one-up on the Alpharetta, Georgia, native after a full 18 holes.
Day two kicked off with the Thursday morning semifinals, where Bae was met by Troy University commit Loralie Cowart. Bae again finished one-up to take the win at 2-under 71.
In the Thursday afternoon finals, Bae teed off against Barnett of the Charlotte 49ers. Bae notched birdies on eight of the 15 holes played, earning a 4-up lead the Mableton, Georgia, native could not match.
Thursday’s victory marked the 11th time a Georgia golfer has won the match play title. Bae is the first Bulldog champion since Rinko Mitsunaga in 2015.
