Rising senior Trent Phillips added his name to a list of Bulldog golfers who have participated in the Arnold Palmer Cup over the weekend.
The Arnold Palmer Cup is a tournament, similar to the Ryder Cup, where American collegiate golfers face off against their international counterparts. The three-day event features singles, mixed four-ball and foursome matches.
Georgia golf has a rich history at the event as Phillips becomes the 11th Bulldog to participate since its inception in 1997. Chris Haack, head coach of the Georgia golf program, has also coached Team USA twice.
After having a strong 2020-21 collegiate season, Phillips earned his spot on Team USA. He posted a win and four top-10 finishes with a scoring average of 70.81. SEC coaches also named Phillips first-team All-SEC for the third straight season.
Team USA put together a strong performance posting a score of 33-27 to regain the Palmer Cup over Team International after four days of competition. The United States improved to 13-11-1 in the all-time series.
Phillips played a key role in Team USA’s victory as he went 2-1-1 across four events. He picked up a win in mixed foursome play alongside LSU’s Latanna Stone. On Sunday, Phillips capped off his weekend with a 4&3 singles victory over Adrien Dumont de Chassart.
“It was an amazing experience for each and every one of us,” Phillips said. “I am glad I was able to contribute by picking up some points for the United States. This was something that I will never forget."