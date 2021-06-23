Rising senior Trent Phillips earned a win at the 68th Sunnehanna Amateur after carding a four-round score of 9-under 271.
The Bulldogs’ team captain beat out Duke freshman Ian Seibers by one stroke at the Sunnehanna Country Club in Johnstown, Pennsylvania.
Phillips is just the second Bulldog to ever win the event as he joins Paul Claxton who won the event in 1991. The prestigious championship has notable previous winners including current PGA Tour members Collin Morikawa and Rickie Fowler.
The win this past weekend is just another accomplishment in what seems to be a red-hot summer for Phillips. He also recently helped Team USA regain the Arnold Palmer Cup going 2-1-1 in his events.
Phillips is coming off a remarkable junior season where he was named first-team All-SEC for the third straight season. His scoring average of 70.78 helped the Bulldogs qualify for the NCAA Championships.
Heading into his senior season, Phillips will look to make his mark in the history books for the Georgia golf program. He currently sits at No. 10 all-time for the program with 17 top-10 tournament finishes.