Former Georgia defensive back/wide receiver Champ Bailey has been elected to the College Football Hall of Fame, as announced by the National Football Foundation on Monday. Bailey is one of 18 players in the class of 2022.
Bailey is the 14th former Georgia player to be elected to the Hall of Fame and the 17th total Bulldog including coaches Vince Dooley, Wally Butts and Jim Donnan.
Bailey was a versatile weapon for Georgia from 1996-1998, starting 24 games for the Bulldogs while playing receiver and cornerback as well as returning kicks.
Bailey made 47 tackles in 1996, breaking up seven passes and intercepting two, then followed it up with 48 tackles, 10 pass breakups and three interceptions in 1997. Bailey also made his first foray onto the offensive side of the ball in 1997, catching 12 passes for 234 yards.
Bailey performed at a high level on both sides of the ball in 1998, playing over 1000 snaps that season, including over 100 snaps in seven separate games. He made 52 total tackles, broke up 10 passes and snagged three interceptions on defense while adding 47 receptions for 744 yards and five touchdowns on offense. Bailey also added over 300 yards on kick and punt returns. He earned the 1998 Bronko Nagurski award for the nation’s top defensive player and was named to the All-SEC team as well as earning an All-America selection.
Bailey is already a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, having been inducted in the class of 2019. Bailey was the seventh overall pick in the 1999 NFL Draft by the Washington Redskins, and played five seasons for Washington before joining the Denver Broncos for his last eight seasons.
Bailey made 931 total tackles, broke up 203 passes and amassed 52 interceptions in his pro career, being selected to 12 Pro Bowls along the way. He was named a first team All-Pro three times, and was named to the Football Writers Association of America 75th Anniversary All-America first team in 2015.