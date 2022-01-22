The energy was electric in Stegeman Coliseum as the Georgia GymDogs faced Florida gymnastics Friday evening in their first home meet of the 2022 season. Florida ended the night victorious, winning with a 196.975 tally, while Georgia trailed at 194.475.
The Gymdogs started out strong on vaults. Experience was a helpful factor, as each of the gymnasts in this event were upperclassmen, clearly in their element. Senior Megan Roberts had a score of 9.925, placing her as the top scorer for the team.
When it comes to the seniors on this team, Coach Courtney Kupets Carter said, “...they’re a big part of our team, they have great experience and they have a lot of composure.”
The upperclassman again showed their skill as they transitioned into bars with the same confident approach as vault. Despite being the only underclassman in this event, Sophomore Katie Finnegan was the top scorer on the uneven bars, with a 9.875.
It’s undeniable that the GymDogs have quite the fanbase with endless cheers and applause consuming the coliseum throughout the meet. However, there was an obvious energy shift when the Georgia team transitioned from the uneven bars to the balance beam.
The balance beam was a massive obstacle for the GymDogs to tackle during this meet. Five of the six gymnasts fell during their beam performance, setting the team back to fall to the Florida Gators. Senior Mikayla Magee held the top score of this team for the event, with a 9.825 tally.
The setback from the beams really pushed the GymDogs to bring it during their floor routines. Moving from an unfortunate fall in numbers in beam to the floor was a challenge for the Georgia gymnasts, but Senior Rachel Baumann was ready to leave it all on the floor in this final event.
“We just went out there, had fun, gave it absolutely everything we had because there was nothing else to hold back at that point,” Baumann said.
Without a doubt, Baumann held nothing back during her floor routine, earning a perfect score for her team. With lightning speed, the electric energy swept right over the stands as the crowd erupted in applause to celebrate Rachel Baumman.
The Florida gymnasts earned the top scores overall in vault, bars and beam, yet the top score for floor went to the GymDogs thanks to Baumann’s perfect score.
Even with the disappointments brought by the balance beam, it’s clear that the GymDogs are a resilient team, ready to push forward and display their dominance for the rest of the season. Coach Courtney Kupets Carter recognizes the obstacles these gymnasts have to overcome and is prepared to see each gymnast conquer them.
“Our goal is to go into every meet and hit every routine, clearly we have not done that yet,” Kupets Carter said. “That is still our goal and is still our mission to do and once we do that, I know we can be a top 10 team.”
Georgia gymnastics will be back in Stegeman Friday, January 28 to compete against LSU at 7 p.m.