Stegeman Coliseum was a packed house as the Georgia GymDogs faced the LSU Tigers for their second home meet of the season. A close night of competition ultimately resulted in a 196.850-196.100 win for LSU.
“Confidence, focus and fun.” Those are the three key things that coach Courtney Kupets Carter said will propel the Georgia GymDogs closer to their end goal.
The score was close throughout the entire meet, yet once again the balance beam was an event that set the GymDogs back, allowing the Tigers to take a strong lead.
Last week during the home meet against Florida, several of the GymDogs fell throughout their balance beam routines. This was a clear disappointment for the team that they planned to overcome during this meet. However, two gymnasts, Sophomore Katie Finnegan and Junior Soraya Hawthorne, were still unable to complete their performances without stumbling on the beam.
Senior Rachel Baumann and Junior Haley De Jong, two gymnasts that did fall during their beam routines last week, made a strong comeback this meet earning the top two scores of the GymDogs. Baumann earned the top score for the balance beam overall with a 9.925 tally. De Jong’s final score for the balance beam was a 9.875.
“It’s what you want as a coach. You want your athletes to reach their potential every time they go out on that competition floor,” Coach Courtney Kupets Carter said about the success of Baumann and De Jong. “We have some work in some areas, but when you see athletes have to battle through or become mentally tougher in an area and still hit their potential, that’s even more rewarding as a coach.”
As the GymDogs transitioned from the balance beams to the floor, a momentum followed them. After Baumann’s perfect score floor routine last week, fans were eager to see what the GymDogs would bring to the floor this meet.
But Stegeman fell silent as the crowd watched Senior Rachel Lukacs cradle her leg in obvious pain. A clear sign of injury that was apparent to both the fans watching above and teammates standing alongside.
“It’s heartbreaking,” Senior Rachel Baumann said. “It’s hard to keep going after that because we’re so close and I love her so much that I just want to be there for her and be next to her, but I still have to do my job for the team.”
Though LSU defeated the GymDogs during this meet, Georgia earned top scores in three of the four events. Hawthorne earned the top score for floor with a 9.900. Baumann earned the top scores in both balance beam and vault, a 9.925 and 9.950, respectively.
LSU gymnast Junior Kiya Johnson earned the top score for uneven parallel bars with a 9.900 tally and the all-around top scorer was Junior Alyona Shcennikova from LSU with a 38.975 tally.
The GymDogs will face Kentucky and Central Michigan Friday, February 4 at 7:00 p.m. in Lexington, Kentucky.