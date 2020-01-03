Georgia all-around gymnast Rachel Dickson is out for the 2020 season after suffering an Achilles tear, a Georgia sports communication representative confirmed Friday.
The season-ending injury came during practice the week before the GymDogs’ first meet at the Critique Classic Invitational on Friday in Kissimmee, Florida.
“We are devastated to have lost Rachel Dickson this week with an Achilles tear,” head coach Courtney Kupets Carter said in a statement. “She is a leader on this team and we were all so excited for her senior season as a GymDog. We know she will continue to be a big contributor with her heart and desire for the team to succeed.”
Dickson competed in all four events at the First Look event at Stegeman Coliseum on Dec. 17. She and sophomore Megan Roberts led the GymDogs on bars with a 9.85 in Georgia’s preseason event.
The senior from Canton, Michigan, was the only returning all-around gymnast from the 2019 season and one of two seniors on this season’s team. She competed in all 16 meets of 2019 and earned Georgia’s highest score on vault — a 9.975. Dickson’s high scores from last season include 9.95 on beam and floor and a 9.9 on bars.
