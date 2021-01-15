Georgia gymnastics started 2021 off strong with its 196.15-194.25 victory over Missouri at Stegeman Coliseum on Jan. 8.
While elements such as new lineups and 20% capacity at Stegeman Coliseum posed potential distractions, head coach Courtney Kupets Carter saw an energetic and focused performance against Missouri.
“It was such a good start for this team,” Kupets Carter said. “They were really able to hold together as a team, and so what I saw was fight.”
Although notching its first win over an SEC opponent, Kupets Carter mentioned there were a few minor errors and mistakes by the team that typically hardly surface, but no major issues appeared. Kupets Carter believes the GymDogs’ first win over Missouri introduced a strong foundation to continue building their process throughout the year.
“All those wobbles you see on beam, they fought through every single one of them,” Kupets Carter said. “You just gotta brush those off and keep moving. So, I think what happened at the competition, and winning versus Missouri at first to me really was a good setup for this team.”
Georgia typically competes in a First Look event, which acts as an unofficial start to each season, a chance for extra preparation and an opportunity for fans to see the GymDogs' new routines. Adjustments as a result of COVID-19 have changed the 2021 season, which will now only consist of eight conference-only meets. Due to the scheduling change, the GymDogs’ first official meet against Missouri was essentially their First Look.
Kupets Carter said facing Missouri allowed the GymDogs to work through their jitters after not having normal experiences, as the First Look allows them to properly build up toward their first showing. She noted that some of those preseason nerves showed against the Tigers.
“We had athletes like Megan Roberts coming off of a vault. She didn't go out with full confidence,” Kupets Carter said. “She was like, ‘I kind of held back just a little bit ... that won't happen again next week.’ Same with [Rachel] Baumann on beam. She's like, ‘Right before I went, I let it get to me.’”
Kupets Carter said the first meet made the GymDogs aware of reasons for error or mistakes in the moment, which she thinks will better the team moving forward.
Despite minor errors, Georgia topped Missouri in every event. The GymDogs also posted a 49.325 on bars, which is higher than any bars score from 2020.
Georgia gymnastics will have to hope its first meet allowed it to settle in before meeting SEC rival Florida on Friday in Gainesville, Florida. The Gators defeated the GymDogs last season 197.8-196.5.
“They were able to collect themselves and trust what they had been working on and go out there and perform for their team as best they could,” Kupets Carter said. “That's what it's going to take from this team this year is just constantly having confidence in themselves because this is a really good team.”
