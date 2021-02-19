One week after reaching a season-high score against Alabama, Georgia gymnastics lost to Auburn 197.05-196.15 in Auburn, Alabama, on Friday night.
Despite a season-high score on vault, the GymDogs struggled to reach their best on other events on Friday.
“This is not what we came in to do but we had some strong individual performances tonight,” said Georgia head coach Courtney Kupets Carter. “Vault was really great. We found our landings and posted a season-high score for the event.”
For the first event of the night, Georgia scored a 49.05 overall on bars. Junior Megan Roberts hit the highest score of the night with a 9.85. Seniors Emily Schild and Marissa Oakley followed with 9.825s. Sophomores Amanda Cashman and Haley de Jong posted 9.775s.
On its second rotation on vault, Georgia scored a 49.325 overall. This was Georgia’s season-high for the event. Soraya Hawthorne filled in for Mikayla Magee for her season debut on the event and reached a 9.9, which matched her career-high score. Juniors Abbey Ward and Robert’s posted 9.875 and 9.85, respectively. Junior Rachel Baumann and Cashman followed with 9.825s.
The GymDogs’ third event on floor ended with a 49.025 overall. Hawthorne led Georgia on another event with a 9.925, which is a season-high for Hawthorne. Baumann hit a 9.9 and Robert’s posted a 9.875. Cashman scored a 9.75 for the night.
Georgia scored a 48.7 for its final event on beam. Oakley reached a meet-high with a 9.9. Baumann and de Jong reached 9.825 and 9.85, respectively. Hawthorne posted a 9.7.
“I’m proud of the way we continued to work after mistakes,” Kupets Carter said. “For Marissa to anchor on beam and earn the event title was great for us. We will continue to work in the gym and finish the season strong with two more meets before SECs.”
Georgia will face Missouri in Columbia, Missouri, on Feb. 26.