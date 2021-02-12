After a three-meet losing streak, the GymDogs brought home a victory over No. 6 ranked Alabama on Friday night in Stegeman Coliseum. The win was highlighted by three season-high event scores on vault, bars and beam.
“Today was really that moment for them to just rely on what they've done, enjoy the process and be together as a team,” said head coach Courtney Kupets Carter. “You really saw that come through. Yes, [I’m] super proud of them today.”
The GymDogs started the night strong on vault as they earned their highest score of the season in that event with a 49.250. All gymnasts in the lineup took over a 9.8, led by Rachael Lukacs’ 9.875. Haley De Jong, Amanda Cashman and Megan Roberts followed Lukacs with three scores of 9.85 each, and junior Abbey Ward earned a 9.825 to round out the lineup. Despite taking a season-high score, Georgia was unable to take the lead as Alabama earned three scores over 9.9 on bars in the first rotation.
“I think our energy just built throughout the whole meet,” De Jong said. “I think vault really set the tone, everyone had great landings, which is something we've really been working on. And then we just carried it over through to the rest of the events.”
The second rotation saw another season-high score for Georgia, this time on bars. The GymDogs were able to top their previous best bars score of the season from their meeting with Missouri on Friday night with a 49.375. Senior Marissa Oakley and sophomore De Jong led the charge with a pair of 9.925s, followed by a 9.875 from freshman Victoria Nguyen. Emily Schild and Roberts took a 9.825 each to put the GymDogs over the Crimson Tide at the end of the second rotation.
Both teams saw their own highs and lows in their third event of the night, Georgia taking on beam and Alabama on the floor. GymDog Soraya Hawthorne suffered a fall in her routine and Alabama’s Makarri Doggette and Shania Adams both took steps out of bounds, all three earning low scores that their teammates were able to compensate for in the final lineup spots.
Rachel Baumann and Oakley finished the event with a pair of 9.925s, followed by a 9.875 from De Jong and a 9.85 for junior Mikayla Magee. Freshman Katie Finnegan earned a 9.775 in the event. Georgia kept its lead over the Crimson Tide with its total beam score of 49.35 compared to Alabama’s 49.125 on floor.
“I think I really trained that the last two weeks and it really helped show through tonight,” Baumann said. “I felt a lot more confident, a lot more ready to be able to show everything that I've been working on and I think the team did, too.”
The GymDogs outscored Alabama for the second time of the night in their final rotation on floor.
In their last meet against Arkansas, the GymDogs earned a season-low score in the event but were able to redeem themselves on Friday night, highlighted by a 9.9 from Baumann and Hawthorne each. Alyssa Perez-Lugones and Roberts trailed closely with a 9.875 and 9.85, respectively, while Lukacs and senior Sterlyn Austin took a 9.775 each.
Kupets Carter believes the performances by the GymDogs is what they’ve been building up to all season.
“What I saw today was them to be able to just release everything else, trust that they were capable of doing it because they've been capable this whole time,” Carter said. “The progress has been just tremendous.”
The GymDogs will face another Alabama opponent when they travel to Auburn to take on the Tigers on Feb. 19.