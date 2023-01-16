The University of Georgia gymnastics team kicked off their 2023 season at Missouri on Friday, Jan. 13. The Bulldogs opened up strong on the uneven bars, but their final score of 196.275 ultimately fell short to Missouri’s 196.975 that night.
While the Bulldogs may have returned to Athens with a loss, they have shown improvements since the previous season. On bars, their final score of 49.475 is the highest bar score since the Athens Regional Finals in 2019.
Junior Katie Finnegan, freshman Naya Howard and graduate Josie Angeny scored a 9.900, 9.875 and a 9.850 respectively.
“This week was an improvement from last week which is what we aimed to do,” head coach Courtney Kupets Carter said. “We started off really well on bars but I know we still have not reached our full potential on that event.”
In vault, the Bulldogs tallied a score of 48.725. Howard led the way with a 9.850, while Cashman followed close behind with a 9.800
Georgia would then take the floor in the third rotation, adding a 49.075 score performance to the total. For the second week in a row, senior Amanda Cashman matched her career high score of 9.925. De Jong and freshman Eryn Williams contributed a 9.875 and 9.825 each.
To close out competition, the Bulldogs scored a 49.150 on beam. De Jong and junior Soraya Hawthorne scored a 9.850 and 9.800. Senior Vanessa Deniz led the way with a 9.900 after her routine.
Despite the impressive performances from Scott, de Jong and Cashman, Georgia couldn’t eek out the win against Missouri, falling to 2-2 on the season and 0-1 in SEC play.
While disappointed from the loss, Carter still liked what she saw from her team.
“I’m really impressed with Amanda Cashman and how she’s performed on floor with another 9.925,” Carter said. “JaFree is a freshman and has been very consistent in these first two meets, which is very promising. We have a lot to build on but overall a steady road meet. I’m looking forward to competing in Stegeman.”
Among the numerous fresh faces on the roster this season, Scott’s potential quickly caught Carter’s attention. Time will tell if she can continue to be an impactful piece for the Bulldogs this season.
Georgia will be hosting the annual MLK Day meet on Monday Jan. 16 at Stegeman Coliseum. The quad meet will include Rutgers, Fisk and Ohio State.