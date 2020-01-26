The Georgia gymnastics team finished in fourth place at the Metroplex Challenge Saturday night with a score of 196.3 after facing three ranked opponents: No. 1 Oklahoma, No. 4 Denver and No. 5 Alabama. Ranked 18th in the nation, the GymDogs held their own at the Fort Worth, Texas, meet but were overall outshined by their opponents.
The Sooners took first place and was the only team to break 197 with an overall score of 197.525, followed by Alabama (196.575), Denver (196.525) and Georgia.
“Today did not go our way, but there were a lot of positive notes,” head coach Courtney Kupets Carter said. “It was hard for us to build momentum as a team because we would have a good routine and then a few mistakes and that becomes difficult.”
The GymDogs took on a different rotation of events from their usual home routine on Saturday night, starting on beam, then moving to floor, vault and bars to finish.
Georgia’s performance on beam fell short, as the GymDogs took home their lowest score in the event of the season with a 49.025 in an event that is usually one of their most successful.
Upperclassmen Marissa Oakley and Sabrina Vega led the event for Georgia with scores of 9.825 each. Oklahoma and Denver each collected a pair of 9.9s and scored highest in the event for the night.
Floor posed some difficulty for the GymDogs, as one of the team’s top performers this season, freshman Soraya Hawthorne, was taken out of the lineup for the first time in 2020. Hawthorne’s teammate Amanda Cashman took her place. Vega led the team in floor as well, earning a 9.875 for Georgia.
Vault proved most challenging on Saturday night as it was Georgia’s lowest scoring event of the meet with 48.95 points. All-around gymnast Racahel Lukacs earned the highest score of the rotation for the GymDogs with a 9.85.
To close out the Metroplex Challenge, Georgia scored highest on bars. With a shaky start to find success in the event this season, the GymDogs continued to make strides on Saturday night in their performance, taking home a score of 49.225. Freshman Haley De Jong scored highest with a 9.875.
“There were so many fun and exciting moves forward — and progress — and we also had a lot of mistakes that are fixable,” Kupets Carter said. “Overall, it was frustrating, but we have so much further to go. The team worked together and held their energy.”
