No. 10 Georgia gymnastics lost 196.875-195.950 in its top-10 matchup against No. 6 Arkansas in Stegeman Coliseum on Jan. 29. The loss was Georgia’s third among its competitive SEC-only schedule for 2021 due to COVID-19 adjustments. The GymDogs currently sit at 1-3 on the season.
“It wasn't the performance we wanted to see or came out to do, but I really loved that we were able to calm ourselves down and show a great routine for the team,” said head coach Courtney Kupets Carter.
Georgia sported their pink and black leotards for its “Pink Meet.” For every scanned ticket to the meet, Kupets Carter promised to donate $1 to the Loran Smith Center for Cancer Support.
The GymDogs began the night on vault with a 49.15 overall, improving from their 49.0 against LSU. Junior Megan Roberts scored a 9.9. Juniors Abbey Ward and Rachael Lukacs followed with a 9.825. Sophomores Haley de Jong and Amanda Cashman posted a 9.8. Junior Rachel Baumann hit a 9.675.
Georgia scored a 48.85 overall for its second on the uneven parallel bars. Georgia’s score drastically fell from its previous 49.075 against LSU. De Jong and Roberts hit the highest on the event with a 9.85. Emily Schild followed with a 9.7. Amanda Cashman posted a 9.650. Baumann fell amid her routine and attempted the try again, yet the score was dropped.
Georgia posted a 49.3 on its third rotation on beam. Baumann led the night with a 9.9. Junior Mikayla Magee and sophomore Soraya Hawthorne scored a 9.875. Freshman Katie Finnegan, de Jong and junior Marissa Oakley earned a 9.825. The GymDogs improved from its 49.125 beam score against LSU. Beam was the highest score of the night.
“Beam just led into that confidence,” Kupets Carter said. “It was the highlight of the meet for me. We are finally getting there with the consistency as a team and it is a great team overall. We had mistakes and I’m definitely disappointed and now the team is, but this is a really great team. We have a bye week next. and we really need to focus on the details.”
Georgia finished the night on floor and scored a 48.65. Floor, usually the Gymdogs’ strongest rotation, decreased from a 49.175 against LSU. Junior Alyssa Perez-Lugones scored a 9.875 while de Jong hit a 9.825. Lukacs posted a 9.850 and Cashman scored a 9.275. Baumann had a 9.3 on the night.
Georgia will host No. 8 Alabama at home on Feb. 12 for another competitive SEC matchup.
“That is the goal — to really turn around and take us from where we are to we’re at to where we should be,” Kupets Carter said.
