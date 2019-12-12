Georgia gymnastics will begin the 2020 season ranked No. 8 in the Women's Collegiate Gymnastics Association's preseason poll, WCGA announced Wednesday.
The GymDogs finished 2019 in the same spot after advancing to the eight-team NCAA Women's Gymnastics Championships in April. Georgia came in last place at NCAAs, scoring a 196.4625 in the semifinal round in Fort Worth, Texas.
Georgia returns all but three members of its 2019 team. Sydney Snead, who led the GymDogs in the all-around, was the lone senior last year and graduated in May. Alexa Al-Hameed, the GymDogs' top scorer on bars, announced her retirement from the sport in October, and Sami Davis is no longer listed on the roster.
Four of the eight SEC gymnastics teams joined Georgia in the preseason top 10, with reigning SEC champion LSU leading the way at No. 2. Also in the top 10 were No. 3 Florida and No. 10 Alabama.
The GymDogs will face five of the preseason top 10 during the regular season: No. 1 Oklahoma, No. 2 LSU, No. 3 Florida, No. 7 Denver and No. 10 Alabama.
The GymDogs' annual "First Look" event on Dec. 17 at Stegeman Coliseum will showcase their 2020 team, which includes freshmen additions Amanda Cashman, Haley De Jong, Loulie Hattaway and Soraya Hawthorne.
