The University of Georgia gymnastics team hosted its first home meet of the season in a sold-out Stegeman Coliseum on Monday, Jan. 16. Georgia competed against Fisk, Rutgers and Ohio State, coming in second with a final score of 196.125.
The Bulldogs started off scoring a 48.675 on vault, just short of their score from their last meet against Missouri. Senior Soraya Hawthorne led the Bulldogs with a 9.875 and freshman Naya Howard not far behind with a 9.800. The score was disappointing for head coach Courtney Kupets Carter and the team, but they weren’t done yet.
“For our team to be able to come out with an overall score on vault like that and be able to put it behind them and keep moving throughout the meet, I thought was incredible from this team,” Carter said.
Georgia moved onto the uneven bars, as senior Haley de Jong matched her career high score of a 9.925. Freshman JaFree Scott and junior Katie Finnegan followed behind with scores of 9.850 and 9.800, respectfully. The team would finish with a score of 49.025 on the bars.
On their third rotation Georgia posted a score of 49.075 on the beam with Howard leading the way with a 9.900. Seniors de Jong and Vanessa Deniz, along with Scott, all posted a 9.800. The team effort would help to close the gap between the Bulldogs and the Ohio State Buckeyes.
The Bulldogs kept their momentum going in their final event, floor. The Bulldogs scored its highest event score of the meet, a 49.350. Hawthorne posted the highest individual score for Georgia with a score of 9.950. Freshmen Howard and Eryn Williams both followed close behind with a 9.875 and 9.850 respectively, as de Jong matched Williams' score of a 9.850.
Despite the final push from the Bulldogs, they would fall short of Ohio State by 0.125 of a point.
“We're still leaving a lot of little things and mistakes that shouldn't be happening,” Carter said. “We really need to focus on all those details and this team has what it takes on all four events to get to the end."
Georgia hosts Kentucky in its third meet of the season this Friday, Jan. 20 at 7 p.m. in Stegeman Coliseum.