In accordance with COVID-19 protocols, the next two meets on the schedule for Georgia gymnastics have been postponed. The Bulldogs were set to be on the road against Kentucky on Jan. 14 and host Iowa on Jan. 17.
It’s unclear at this time what exactly has transpired, as there is no confirmation of an outbreak from the team or any mention of how many members of the team may be involved.
The next meet on the schedule is now set to be on Jan. 21, when Georgia will hope to compete with the rival Florida Gators at Stegeman Coliseum. The two postponed matches have not been scheduled for new dates at this time.
The GymDogs opened the 2022 campaign last week with a Jan. 6 trip to Ann Arbor to face the reigning national champion Michigan Wolverines. Georgia fell by a score of 194.5-197.750, and the team was looking to right the ship against Kentucky.
Gymnastics is not the first program to deal with postponements in the new year, as the swim and dive team was forced to postpone a Jan. 8 meet with Alabama due to COVID-19 concerns within the program.
While COVID-19 based postponements looked to be a thing of the past at the tail end of last year, college sports have been impacted greatly by the virus recently, with several football bowl games even being cancelled due to outbreaks. Outside of the realm of athletics, COVID-19 cases have spiked again in the city of Athens and throughout the United States.
It’s clear at this point that COVID-19 will remain a factor at least in the immediate future when it comes to keeping sporting events on schedule at the collegiate level, as health and safety concerns for student-athletes continue to persist.