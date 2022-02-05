The GymDogs traveled to Lexington, Kentucky to face Illinois, Central Michigan and Kentucky for their Quad-Meet in Memorial Coliseum on Friday.
Kentucky placed first with a final score of 197.450. Georgia finished second with 196.125. Following in third was Illinois with a 195.650 and Central Michigan finished last with 195.550.
Though the GymDogs did not end the night on top, there was much for the team to celebrate as their final score was a season-best.
“We are continuing to improve and this was a great step, especially on the road,” Georgia head coach Courtney Kupets Carter said. “We are not there yet, but I am very pleased with the progress and know that will continue.”
However, the final score wasn’t the only thing worth celebrating for Georgia. Individually, several of the GymDogs earned season-highs for their performances during this meet.
On floor, senior Megan Roberts earned a 9.875, a season-high equivalent to her career best. junior Haley De Jong finished with a 9.825, a season-high for her as well. Senior Rachel Baumann had the top score for the GymDogs with a 9.900 and senior Alyssa Perez-Lugones received a 9.850.
After the first rotation, Georgia received their second best score of the season, a 49.250. Kentucky performed on vault with a matching score.
Georgia attacked the vault with fervor, earning a final score of 49.000. Both senior Abbey Ward and Baumann scored a 9.850. Junior Soraya Hawthorne and senior Mikayla Magee also matched scores of 9.800.
Sophomore Katie Finnegan had a stand out performance on bars. Not only did she earn the high score of the event for the GymDogs, but her score of 9.900 was a career-high. Sophomore Victoria Nguyen had her first performance on bars this season, scoring a 9.775. Georgia finished this event with a 49.075.
As the teams headed into the final rotation, Kentucky was ahead with Georgia close behind. The score was 148.000-147.325.
Georgia’s last event was beam, a difficult event for Georgia early in the season. Each week the gymnasts continue to improve and showcase their resilience. Tonight was no different as the team finished with a 48.800. Both freshman Sarah Cohen and senior Emily Schild scored a 9.775. Baumann’s routine received a 9.850 and De Jong had the top score for the GymDogs, with a 9.875.
Friday, Feb. 11, Georgia continues its competitions against Alabama in Tuscaloosa at 7:30 p.m. on the SEC Network.