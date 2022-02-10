Georgia gymnastics’ last golden era was a five-year span from 2004 to 2009 that saw the Bulldogs earn four SEC championships and five national championships. Since that time, the GymDogs have failed to return to either stage.
In her fifth season as head coach, Courtney Kupets Carter remains determined to restore gymnastics dominance in Athens. And following an uncharacteristically slow start to the 2022 season, Kupets Carter and her team led by seven seniors are still grasping for stability.
“For us it’s all about consistency, especially with how this season has started,” said Kupets Carter. “We’re having these conversations every day, and know that if we can transfer what we work on in the [practice] gym to competitions, that the results will come.”
Kupets Carter is a household name in Georgia gymnastics after an illustrious college career for the GymDogs. From 2006 to 2009 she was a part of four national title winning teams and won nine individual NCAA titles.
Kupets Carter was also the nation’s first gymnast to earn individual championships on all four collegiate events and the all-around title.
She even preceded her time in college with a team silver medal and individual bronze for the U.S. at the 2004 Olympics.
But even as one of the most accomplished gymnasts in Georgia history, the current coach said her value to the team is less a testament to her past and more an addition of experience in the gym.
Kupets Carter credits many of her athletes with assuming different forms of leadership in their pursuit of championship competition.
“I see leadership in lots of different ways, whether it be in practice or competition,” Kupets Carter said. “We’re constantly working on building strong routines, and I think that’s what we’ve shown the ability to do in the past few weeks.”
Much of Georgia’s success lies in its upperclassmen and their years of SEC experience. Senior Rachel Baumann, a leader on the team, has competed under Kupets Carter for three full seasons, and is pleased with the team’s progression even early in the season.
“It may have been a slow start but we’re working on still transferring that confidence from the [practice] gym to the competition,” said Baumann. “I think it’s showing up little by little. So we are looking to peak at the right time.”
Georgia improved its overall team score by nearly two points and lost by only .750 points to eighth-ranked LSU. On Jan. 21 against Florida, Baumann earned a perfect 10 for her floor routine, the GymDogs’ only flawless rating of the season.
Still, Baumann is only one piece of a 17-member roster. Despite her successes, some of her teammates have struggled to perform consistently. Georgia has had nine falls from the balance beam through the first three competitions, many of which derailed any momentum the team carried from the meet’s first half.
Against LSU on Jan. 28, senior Rachael Lukacs’ lower-leg injury on floor halted any chance the GymDogs had of winning their first meet of the year and removed one of Georgia’s most experienced gymnasts from competition for the remainder of the season.
Individual lapses across all events are why Georgia has so far failed to uphold Kupets Carter’s standard of consistency. But still, the team insists connectivity and optimism are at an all-time high.
“I really truly believe that you are going to do better when you feel better,” said junior Haley de Jong. “Being confident is a natural ability for me in a way, so I try to take on that role to spread to my other teammates.”
De Jong rallied from a balance beam fall against Florida to post a 9.875 beam score against LSU, second-best only to Baumann’s 9.925.
With that potential, de Jong said there is only one element separating this year’s team from those title-claiming teams of old: consistency.
“Ultimately, in gymnastics [consistency] is what is going to help you succeed,” de Jong said. “I think that’s where we’re trying to go right now. You go out and hit a routine, and then the next time, hit it even better.”
That required confidence will be tested almost immediately. Georgia’s next three meets are against Alabama, Auburn and Arkansas. All three are ranked among the nation’s top 15 teams.
Returning to a competition level resembling Georgia’s title-contending teams starts with the GymDogs earning their first win of the year. But in a conference that holds six of the country’s top 10 teams, that is easier said than done.